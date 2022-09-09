The Fort Payne City Council voted to contract with the Washington DC advocacy firm of Van Scoyoc Associates for “grant consulting and procurement services.”

The $140,000 contract is split with another Washington DC company, Gray Matter Consulting to perform the actual grant writing services. The firm helped the City of Cullman acquire $14 million in grant money last year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.