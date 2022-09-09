The Fort Payne City Council voted to contract with the Washington DC advocacy firm of Van Scoyoc Associates for “grant consulting and procurement services.”
The $140,000 contract is split with another Washington DC company, Gray Matter Consulting to perform the actual grant writing services. The firm helped the City of Cullman acquire $14 million in grant money last year.
Fort Payne City Council Pro Tem Lynn Brewer noted that the companies have local ties.
Shannon Scruggs Campagna is a vice president with the company and a 1986 graduate of Fort Payne High School whose late father founded the local law firm of Scruggs, Dodd & Brisendine Attorneys, P.A.
Council President Walter Watson said the investment will land “big dividends if we are able to land some grants to help us move forward on large projects we’ve talked about doing like a railroad overpass. They will put it together and present it to our elected representatives in Congress rather than us trying to do all of that ourselves. ”
Council member John Smith indicated they were promised 10 grants.
Acceptance of the contract is subject to review by City Attorney Rocky Watson, who said he had not received a final document from the two firms as of Tuesday afternoon when the council met.
In other business, Council member Johnny Eberhart explained the details of profit-sharing funds of $45,000 from the DeKalb Cherokee Gas District. The utility shares the money with the cities it operates in and the money will be split between an appropriation to the Patriot’s Memorial Park and the purchase of an ice chest that the city can use at various events.
Mayor Brian Baine also provided updates on the projects to construct the Highway 55 restaurant on Alabama Hwy 35, as well as an inquiry from local businessman Gil Graham, who wants to purchase an additional three acres of land the city bought off Martin Avenue NE and 63rd Street NW for a new sports complex. Baine said the restaurant should be turned over to the franchise owner for finalizing construction at the end of November. Graham, he said, asked about buying up to six more acres.
