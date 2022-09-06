American Legion Post and Auxiliary 89 to participate at the 2022 Boom Days Festival

American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 89 of Fort Payne will be participating in Fort Payne Boom Days.
This year we have the honor of having a noted World War 2 historian with us during the morning hours.
Mr. William Kuner of Gadsden has a website where he posts daily on veterans who have sacrificed their lives in the service of our country.
His posts cover the N.E. Alabama, S.E. Tennessee, and N.W. Georgia area.
The posts are moving examples of what our veterans and their brothers and sisters have given for us.
We are honored to have Mr. Kuner present with us as well as his being a member of Post 89. While Mr. Kuner is with us that morning, he said that the first two new members to join Post 89 will personally receive a special gift from him.
Post and Auxiliary members will be actively recruiting new members and providing information on the benefits of joining.
A fundraiser for the Auxiliary will be held. A Patriotic Wood American Flag drawing will be held at 4:30 P.M.
We invite everyone to stop by and visit with us during the day and find out what we participate in during the year and how we support our community and veterans.
