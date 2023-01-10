Troy University and Wallace State Community College have recognized several students from DeKalb County for academic achievement during the Fall 2022 semester.
Troy named Abigail McBrayer of Rainsville to the Chancellor’s List, which requires a perfect 4.0 grade point average on 12 hours of coursework.
Troy also named Autumn Owen of Collinsville to the Provost’s List, which requires a GPA of at least 3.65 on 12 hours of coursework.
Wallace State Community College has named three DeKalb county students to its President’s List, which requires a perfect 4.0 GPA on 12 hours of coursework. These students are Savannah Lowery and Laura Spears of Rainsville and Lainey Tidmore of Valley Head.
Wallace State also named four students to the Dean’s List, which requires a minimum 3.5 GPA on 12 hours of coursework: Lencho Esteban Diego and Morgan Gibson of Fort Payne, Tessa Ward of Dawson and Morgan Clark of Grove Oak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.