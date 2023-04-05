At its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, the Collinsville Town Council received bids on three trucks for the police department for consideration.

The council discussed repairs made to a broken fence at the city park because of a collapsed tree. Additional repairs were also made to the park’s baseball field dugouts and bleachers.

