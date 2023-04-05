At its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, the Collinsville Town Council received bids on three trucks for the police department for consideration.
The council discussed repairs made to a broken fence at the city park because of a collapsed tree. Additional repairs were also made to the park’s baseball field dugouts and bleachers.
The council approved a request from the fire department for an extraction tool.
The council also discussed the 4-H Club’s Chick Chain project, to be held at the community center in September. The project involves more than 120 kids from across four counties with their accompanying parents/guardians. Participants receive chicks to raise and eventually sell.
Library Director Jennifer Wilkins announced the Collinsville Study Club will have an open meeting on April 13 at 6 p.m. to discuss upcoming projects.
The council also reported that the Collinsville Historical Association will host its annual meeting on April 16 at 2 p.m. at the Cricket Theatre. Special guest speaker will be nationally-renowned historian Wayne Flynt, author of “Afternoons with Harper Lee.” The book chronicles his visits with Alabama’s preeminent, yet reclusive, author who wrote “To Kill a Mockingbird.” The event is free and open to the public.
The next Collinsville Town Council meeting will be April 17 at 5 p.m. at City Hall.
