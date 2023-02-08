Two local students were among nearly 1,500 students who graduated during Fall 2022 commencement ceremonies at Mississippi State University.
Hannah Craddock of Geraldine received a Bachelor of Science Cum Laude (with distinction) from MSU’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
Hannah Maddox of Collinsville, received a Bachelor of Science degree from MSU’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
To be named to the Dean’s List at Mississippi State, a student must have achieved a grade-point average of at least 3.5 while completing at least 12 semester hours of coursework.
Three local students were included on the Dean’s List: Hannah Maddox of Collinsville, Hannah Craddock of Geraldine and Isabelle Oliver of Rainsville.
Mississippi State University is a national STEM-focused, doctoral degree-granting, land-grant university offering a wide range of educational experiences for learning and growth to a diverse student body of approximately 23,000 students. MSU is among the National Science Foundation’s Top 100 research universities.
