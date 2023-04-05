I-59 construction work commences

The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that the next five miles of northbound roadway of Interstate 59 between Reece City and Collinsville are now closed for reconstruction until late spring or early summer of 2024.
“The southbound roadway will carry one lane of traffic in each direction between milepost 199 and Exit 205 (Alabama 68) in DeKalb County,” said ALDOT North Region Public Information Officer Seth Burkett.
Motorists are advised to expect brief stoppages and delays during the transition.
“Once this segment of the roadway has been replaced, contractor Wiregrass Construction will pave the final layer on the entire 11-mile project. The $44 million project is anticipated to be complete in late spring or early summer,” Burkett said.
The project, a recently-completed $25.2 million project that replaced about eight miles of the northbound roadway through Fort Payne, and a recently-begun $40.8 million project to reconstruct the northbound roadway from Fort Payne to Hammondville, represent a combined total of about $110 million invested by the state so far in reconstructing I-59 through northeast Alabama.
