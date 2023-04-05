I-59 construction work commences

The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that the next five miles of northbound roadway of Interstate 59 between Reece City and Collinsville are now closed for reconstruction until late spring or early summer of 2024.

 Steven Stiefel

“The southbound roadway will carry one lane of traffic in each direction between milepost 199 and Exit 205 (Alabama 68) in DeKalb County,” said ALDOT North Region Public Information Officer Seth Burkett.

