State repairing bridge at the Collinsville I-59 exit this week

Motorists who travel regularly through Collinsville on Alabama Highway 68 need to expect delays at the Interstate 59 interchange on Tuesday, Aug. 24, and Wednesday, Aug. 25, as the Alabama Department of Transportation works to correct dips at the bridge ends.
Traffic from I-59 will be temporarily realigned to go through the Collinsville interchange on/off Exit 205, which intersects Highway 68. ALDOT Spokesman Seth Burkett said he anticipates closing the southbound roadway on Tuesday and diverting southbound I-59 traffic through the interchange ramps from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“On Wednesday, crews will be working in the northbound roadway, and northbound traffic will be diverted through the interchange ramps from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.,” Burkett said in a press release.
The interchange will be controlled by a temporary signal during these closures.
Motorists are advised to plan accordingly and use alternate routes if possible.
