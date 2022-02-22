Two killed in crash on Interstate 59

A single vehicle crash on Interstate 59 near 205-mile marker, approximately two miles west of Collinsville, has claimed the lives of two people.
According to Alabama State Troopers, a juvenile was fatally injured when the 1998 Ford Windstar van that the teen was driving, left the roadway and struck a tree. Both passengers, Michekyla J. Fairley, 20, of Wilmington, Del. and an 8-month-old infant were ejected from the vehicle. The incident happened shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
The 19-year-old and Fairley were pronounced dead at the scene by DeKalb County Assistant Coroner Tom Wilson. The infant was injured and transported to Erlanger Hospital.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
