Crossville man killed in collision

A two-vehicle crash at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, claimed the life of a Crossville man.
Justin K. Nevinski, 34, died when the 2015 Yamaha motorcycle he was operating collided head-on with a 1995 Chevrolet 2500. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
After the initial impact, the Chevrolet left the roadway, then struck a mailbox and a house. The driver, Leigh W. Hearn, 45, of Collinsville, was transported to Huntsville Hospital. The crash occurred on Alabama 75 near Dekalb County 34, approximately three miles south of Geraldine, in Dekalb County.
Highway Patrol troopers are investigating.
