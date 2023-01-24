The DeKalb County School Board met Jan. 19 in regular session, where personnel matters dominated the agenda.

The board offered condolences on the passing of Crossville High School Senior Defino Reza and long-time science teacher at Sylvania and Ider schools, Nathan Parham, and approved Superintendent Wayne Lyles’ recommendation that two students from Collinsville High School be granted early graduation: Vatatina Velasquez Agustin and Vanessa Hernandez Maldonado.

