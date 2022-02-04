One graduating senior from each of the nine high schools choosing to participate in DeKalb County will be honored Feb. 15, 2022, during a reception to be held at Landmarks Hunt Hall in Fort Payne.
The students are winners of the DAR Good Citizen Contest sponsored by the Phillip Hamman Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. The overall winner for DeKalb County will be announced during the event.
Each of the 10 schools high schools in DeKalb County were invited to participate. Nine schools chose to participate this year. At each school, the school Good Citizen was chosen by the senior class and faculty. In addition to writing an essay, each winner submitted information regarding their participation in school, church and community activities. From the entries, an over-all winner is chosen by three judges, none of whom are affiliated with DAR.
The Chapter winner in DeKalb County will move to the next level of judging and compete in the district. A district winner will advance to the state level and the state winner will advance to the national competition.
KAYLA LYNN BEENE – COLLINSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
Kayla is the daughter of Ryan and Kristie Beene. Her school activities include serving as president of Future Business Leaders of America and vice-president of Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America. Kyla serves as president of the Student Council and senior class vice-president. Kayla is an active leader in Fellowship of Christian Athletes and enjoys playing basketball, softball and volleyball. Awards bestowed to Kayla include the L.D. Dobbins Excellent Character Award, the Heisman High School Scholarship and numerous athletic awards. Her musical talent includes playing the guitar and piano. Kalya leads worship for Collinsville FCA and Teens Together meetings. Service given to her community includes assisting with organizing a nonprofit 5k race for the benefit of St. Jude Children’s Hospital and community clean-up. Work experience for Kalya includes shadowing at Valley Head High School and shadowing at Gadsden State Community College in the Marketing and Public Relations Department. After high school, she plans to attend Jacksonville State University and pursue a degree in Public Relations and Marketing.
REAGAN HOPE GATEWOOD – CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Reagan is the daughter of Carlo and Lindy Gatewood. She has excelled in numerous areas of her studies, receiving highest grade for Rhetoric, as a dual enrollment student she is a member of the Northeast Alabama Community College MU Alpha Theta and Phi Theta Kappa. Reagan is a member of the National Society of High School Scholars, has won first place in the Aurora Writing Contest and served a speaker for her school’s Veteran’s Day program. In senior Beta Club, she has earned first place in talent, first place in show choir, served as choreographer and was named Most Determined member in ninth grade. Her leadership positions include, House of Elisha Preceptor and supporting roles in the productions of The Ever After and Beauty and the Beast. Numerous titles and honors have been bestowed to Reagan in the following sports: Girls Cross Country, basketball, track and field. Her service to the community includes assisting with the children’s program at Ider Public Library, rescuing and fostering unwanted animals and working with Feed My Starving Children program. Reagan is very active at First Baptist Church, Fort Payne where she works in the nursery, assists with Vacation Bible School and Operation Christmas Child. Future plans for Reagan include attending college to pursue a doctorate degree in physical therapy.
JASMINE IRENE LOPEZ - CROSSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
Jasmine is the daughter of Josefina Garcia Sanchez and Melbin Adcnay Pineda. She is active as president of the Senior Beta Club, serves as president of the color guard, active with the technology team and is a member of the yearbook staff. For the past two years, she has been chosen as a representative in the homecoming court. Jasmine has received awards for Advanced Placement Language, algebra and an audio production award while working with the technology team. She has been busy with volunteer work in a leadership role at Crossville Elementary School. Jasmine’s extracurricular activities include running, painting, translating languages, and working in construction with her father. After graduation, she plans to attend a major university here in Alabama and pursue a degree in veterinary science or dermatology. In addition, Jasmine would like to build a shelter for homeless animals.
RAVEN LARISSA FAIRLEY - FORT PAYNE HIGH SCHOOL
Raven is the daughter of Dale and Marla Fairley. Her activities consist of serving as Student Council representative for six years, class secretary and class treasurer. Raven is a member of the National Honors Society, Spanish Honors Society and Future Business Leaders of America. She is an active member of Students Against Destructive Decisions and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Raven enjoys participating in cross country, soccer and basketball. As an active member of a local church, she works diligently to serve God as she works to help others. Raven leads devotions, prayer and works a food ministry. She is an active member of the church youth praise team, serves as a greeter and assists with children’s church. Raven enjoys hiking, swimming, reading and running with her family. During summers, she works at the family business, “Dizzy Dean’s Fireworks”. Ravens future plans include obtaining a college education, with a goal to work in some area of the health care field.
HARLEY CHEYENNE WILKINS – FYFFE HIGH SCHOOL
Harley is the daughter of Donovan Wilkins. She enjoys playing basketball and participating in rodeo competitions. Harley has been an active member of the varsity basketball team for five consecutive years. In rodeo, she has earned four state titles in the Alabama Rodeo Association. In 2020, she competed on the national level in rodeo and finished third. In 2021, Harley finished tenth in the National Rodeo Association. Her volunteer work consists of teaching children in kindergarten to love reading and music and volunteering at the Children’s Advocacy Center. One of Harley’s goals is to shadow at a local veterinary center. She enjoys watching Netflix, especially her favorite show, The Originals. At church, Harley is a dedicated participant and especially enjoys working with Operation Christmas Child. Her future plans include studying at Northeast Alabama Community College and Gadsden State College to become a certified sonographer. Eventually, Harley wishes to become a traveling sonographer.
JADEN SKYE DISMUKE – GERALDINE HIGH SCHOOL
Jaden is the daughter of Todd and Stormy Dismuke. She is enrolled in Advanced Placement classes for government, English and literature. Jaden is a member of the Beta Club, Future Business Leaders of America and serves as an officer in the Future Christian Athletics organization. In addition, she is a dedicated member of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America and Future Farmers of America. Jaden is an active member of Victory Baptist Church where is sings in the choir and works as an assistant in Vacation Bible School. She is experienced in power point. Jaden is certified in Microsoft Word, hotel and lodging and beef quality assurance. Her extra-curricular activities include volleyball, basketball and softball. Jaden was won numerous awards in sports including all-county and all-area. She enjoys playing travel softball and travel volleyball.
JESSE LEON MASSEY – IDER HIGH SCHOOL
Jesse is the son of Jay and Catherine Massey. Jesse has served as class president for the past three years. He is a leader in the Future Christian Athletes, captain of the football and basketball teams, and serves as a peer mentor. In addition, Jesse is a member of the Senior Beta Club and was named male FCA Athlete of the Year for Ider. His volunteer work includes multiple campus and town beautification projects, volunteering with assistance to others in his community and serving at the CAC Dinner Banquet. Jesse volunteers as a coach for the fourth grade basketball team. He enjoys spending time with friends and family, participating in church services and reading. At this time, Jesse is undecided on a definite career path and is seeking God’s guidance for a final decision.
NOAH THOMAS WHITE – PLAINVIEW HIGH SCHOOL
Noah is the son of Timothy and Melinda White. He is involved in Beta Club, Future Christian Athletics and has served as class president two years. Noah is a certified lifeguard and has played varsity football and varsity baseball for four years. He was named All-County, All Area and All-State Honorable Mention his junior year of football. Noah works as a teacher’s aide for a kindergarten class. In addition, he has work experience at Rainsville’s Field of Dreams and during football season he works peewee football games on Saturdays.
EMILY KATE BERRY – SYLVANIA HIGH SCHOOL
Emily is the daughter of Chris and Laurel Berry. She has served as class secretary, class president and Student Government president. Emily is the county leader of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and is active in the FCA Band. She is a member of Future Farmers of America. As Alabama Girls State Representative, Emily was elected City Chaplin, elected State Superintendent and received Girls State Good Citizenship Award. She was chosen to serve as a homecoming attendant four years and is the current homecoming queen. Emily enjoys golf, tennis and cheerleading. Emily serves on the school newspaper staff and yearbook staff. She won the essay contest, “Be Your Best Self”, sponsored by the Distinguished Young Women and the Spirit Award from DYW. Emily is an active member of her church youth group and has served on a mission team in Arizona. She has plans to attend Auburn University, graduating with a degree in elementary education. Afterward, Emily plans to obtain a master’s degree in counseling, with a minor in Spanish.
