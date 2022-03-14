Law enforcement made 21 drug-related arrests last month

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers in the afternoon. High 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with light rain in the morning...then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 62F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.