Law enforcement made 21 drug-related arrests last month

During February, 21 drug-related arrests were made locally by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) Deputies, Criminal Interdiction and Narcotics Unit agents, Pardon and Paroles, the Department of Human Resources (DHR) and police officers from Crossville, Fyffe, Powell, Ider and Collinsville departments.
According to a press release from the office of DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Walden, on Feb. 1, Crossville Police officers conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 68 in the city limits. Mary Ann Walling, 52 of Rock Springs, Ga, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and having drug paraphernalia. Narcotics Agents were called to assist.
On Feb. 2nd, agents with the DeKalb County Criminal Interdiction and Narcotics Unit conducted a traffic stop near County Road 400, on Al Hwy 75, with the vehicle fleeing to a residence off of County Road 72 near the Fyffe/Grove Oak area. When the driver stopped, he attempted to flee on foot, but Bradley Thomas Randolph, 38 of Fyffe, was apprehended by law enforcement and charged with attempting to elude police, resisting arrest and on three counts for failure to appear in court. Fyffe Police and DCSO Deputies assisted with this stop.
On Feb. 4, DCSO deputies assisted Pardon and Paroles with a home check at a residence on County Road 372 in Flat Rock. They discovered meth, kratom, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. Dallas Micala Noles, 25 of Flat Rock, was charged with four counts of possessing a controlled substance, possessing drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs. Chandler Ashlin Mitch Palmer, 30 of Flat Rock, was charged with four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, Illegal Possession of prescription drugs, having Drug Paraphernalia and violating his probation. Narcotics agents also assisted with this case.
On Feb 8, DCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop on Cornerstone Drive in Henagar and charged James Carson Lambert, 59 of Henagar, with possession of a controlled substance, having drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. During the stop, meth and drug paraphernalia were found within the vehicle. DHR was called due to an underage child being in the vehicle with Lambert. Narcotics agents also assisted with this stop.
On Feb. 8, Powell Police officers stopped Rebecca Lynn Cantrell, 46 of Henagar, on County Road 27 in Sylvania, finding meth and drug paraphernalia. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance, having drug paraphernalia and two counts for failing to appear. Narcotics agents assisted.
On Feb. 9, DCSO Deputies stopped Tammy Diana Pointer, 46 of Boaz, on Hwy 68 in Crossville and found meth and drug paraphernalia. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possessing drug Paraphernalia. Narcotics agents assisted.
On Feb. 10, DCSO Deputies, along with narcotics agents, stopped Marty Alan Outlaw, 58 of Fyffe, on Rainbow Ave in the Powell area, finding meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was charged with possessing a controlled substance, second-degree marijuana possession and having drug paraphernalia.
On Feb. 12, Ider Police stopped Michael Alan Thomas, 62 of Woodville, near County Road 141 and Hwy 117 in Ider, finding meth and drug paraphernalia. He was also charged for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Narcotics agents assisted.
On Feb. 13, DCSO Deputies received a call asking for a well check at a residence on County Road 1001 in Valley Head. When they arrived and spoke with Fabian Ray Burrage, 41 of Valley Head, they found meth and drug paraphernalia and charged him. Narcotics agents assisted.
On Feb 14, DCSO deputies and Collinsville Police stopped Shannon Ray Boyd, 49 of Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Hwy 68. Approximately 7 grams of meth, drug paraphernalia and a firearm were found in the vehicle and Boyd was charged with having drugs and carrying a concealed weapon. Narcotics agents assisted.
On Feb 16, Ider Police went to a residence on County Road 788 to follow up on a call. Ruth Love Smith, 52 of Ider, came to the door and was advised she had four outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court. While taking her into custody, officers found meth and Oxycodone and charged her with two counts of possessing a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia. Narcotics agents assisted.
On Feb. 23, DCSO deputies stopped Guadalupe Jose Godinez, 50 of Dutton on Hwy 35 in Fort Payne. He was charged with possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Narcotics Agents assisted.
On Feb. 24, DCSO Deputies and inmates enforced a court-ordered move out on County Road 44 in Fort Payne and found meth and drug paraphernalia. They charged Anthony Charles Renfroe, 42 of Fyffe, with having a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, assisted by narcotics agents.
On Feb. 26, DCSO Deputies responded to a call about a firearm being discharged at a residence on County Road 283 in Collinsville. They noticed meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the home and Ernest Boyette Gibson, Jr., 62 of Collinsville, and charged him for having drug paraphernalia, possessing controlled substances and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana. Narcotics agents assisted.
On Feb. 27, narcotics agents conducted a traffic stop on US 11 and Hwy 117 in Valley Head. During a search, they discovered marijuana, drug paraphernalia and three firearms, which were seized. One firearm was found to have been stolen out of Florida. Darin Demetrius Turner, 20 of Memphis, Tenn., was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and having a concealed pistol. Carlos Emmanuel Dixon, Jr., 20 of Lawrenceville, Ga., and Davontee Bobby McCrae, 20 of Miami, Fla., were charged with second degree unlawful possession of marijuana, having drug paraphernalia, second-degree receiving stolen property and carrying the concealed pistol without a permit. Narcotics agents assisted.
The same day, DCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop on County Road 89 and County Road 749 in Fort Payne. Meth and prescription medication were found on Kenneth James Gordon, 64 of Valley Head, who was charged with possessing a controlled substance and having drug paraphernalia. Christy Lynn Williams, 33 of Valley Head, was charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs. Narcotics agents assisted.
DCSO Deputies also made a traffic stop on Hwy 75 in Henagar, finding meth. Mikel Dewayne Terrell, 44 of Henagar, was charged with having drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance, along with three charges for failing to appear in court. Narcotics agents assisted.
