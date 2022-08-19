Wreck involving 18-wheeler injures 6 in Mt Vernon

Six people were reportedly injured after an 18-wheeler crashed into a vehicle and then a home in the Mount Vernon community at around 6:25 p.m. Friday night. Media reports from the scene indicated a baby and a pregnant woman were among the injured.
According to a dispatcher with the Collinsville Police Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of Alabama Highway 176 and County Road 83, across from Mount Vernon Baptist Church. Collinsville Police officers and emergency crews responded on the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.