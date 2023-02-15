Black History Month event will be held in Collinsville on Sunday

The Collinsville Historical Association will celebrate Black History Month with an open house on Sunday, Feb. 19 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Visitors will be encouraged to visit the 15 rooms in the museum and peruse a number of historical publications of the black community on display.
Copies of two newsletters about black history will be available for guests, as well as a directory of Anthony Collins Cemetery.
Refreshments will be served.
The Collinsville Historical Society's aim is to acquaint the community with research services provided and create awareness of preservation.
Collinsville Public Library is celebrating Black History Month with the theme "Black History is Everywhere."
Each shelf of books and films in the library has a special ribbon noting a tie to African-Americans.
Coloring sheets are available following this theme.
For more information, contact Jennifer Wilkins at the Collinsville Public Library or by calling (256) 524-2323.
