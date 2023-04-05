Billy Ivey, Birmingham based author will be guest speaker at the Collinsville Library on April 13 at 6 p.m. to discuss his 2022 book, “A Sea Between Us,” which tells the story of Yosely Pereira’s harrowing ordeals bringing his family to the U.S. from Cuba.

Ivey was introduced to Pereira through friends who met him while he was building their kitchen cabinets. After hearing Pereira’s story, it made such an impression on them that they felt it needed to be shared with the whole world and thought Ivey was the man for the job.

