Billy Ivey, Birmingham based author will be guest speaker at the Collinsville Library on April 13 at 6 p.m. to discuss his 2022 book, “A Sea Between Us,” which tells the story of Yosely Pereira’s harrowing ordeals bringing his family to the U.S. from Cuba.
Ivey was introduced to Pereira through friends who met him while he was building their kitchen cabinets. After hearing Pereira’s story, it made such an impression on them that they felt it needed to be shared with the whole world and thought Ivey was the man for the job.
This may be Ivey’s first book, but he’s collected quite the following because of his other special kind of writing. His other authored works are best shared on Instagram.
When he began leaving little notes in his kids’ lunchboxes every day, he had no idea that they would become a national sensation. He was surprised to discover that his Sharpie scribbled napkins, to some people, were life changing.
What at first seemed like an exaggeration to him -- a message about his “napkinisms” and how they made a woman change her mind about wanting to have children -- opened the door to his own understanding. The woman explained she didn’t want another child to have to experience what she did growing up, but Ivey’s silly, lovingly created professions of love to his children made her see for the first time that, yes, loving fathers exist. They aren’t mythical creatures.
“One of the things I have learned over the past few years is that ‘great things’ do not have to be grand things,” says Ivey. “Simple stuff – small acts – make a big difference all the time. We do not have to do world-changing feats of amazingness to change the world. We’re changing it with every breath. YOU are changing it every day.”
Ivey’s visit is hosted by the Town of Collinsville, Collinsville Library, Collinsville Study Club and Historical Association.
Call (256) 524-2323 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.