Shorter University in Rome, Ga, has announced students named to the dean’s list during fall semester 2022. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average. Local students named to the list and their majors include:
Kalee Kuykendall, accounting;
From Crossville - Brayden Williams, communication studies;
From Fort Payne - Taylor Fountain, elementary education (P-5), Jacob Mitchell, sport management, Libbi Morgan, criminal justice, and Abby Redden, mathematics;
From Fyffe - Maegan Womack, music education;
From Henagar - Rayla Brakeman, biology, Isabella Corbin, elementary education (P-5), Erica Couch, pre-nursing, and Gloria Felix, criminal justice;
From Sylvania - Grant Atchley, sport management; and
From Valley Head - Aaron Moore, middle grades education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.