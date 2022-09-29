Pumpkin Festival is Oct. 1 in Fyffe Town Park

The Town of Fyffe is hosting a new Pumpkin Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., rain or shine at Fyffe Town Park. Proceeds benefit CASA of North Sand Mountain. The festival will feature pumpkins cultivated at Collinsville's Jubal-Lee Farms.

 https://www.facebook.com/events/1660240810994275/

The Town of Fyffe is hosting a new Pumpkin Festival this Saturday, Oct. 1, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., rain or shine.

The venue location is Fyffe Town Park at 398 Graves Street. Proceeds from the event are pledged to benefit CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of North Sand Mountain.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.