The Town of Fyffe is hosting a new Pumpkin Festival this Saturday, Oct. 1, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., rain or shine.
Not to be confused with the Care Assurance System for the Aging and Homebound of DeKalb County – CASA of North Alabama speaks up for Alabama’s most vulnerable children as they attend court hearings, adjust to new homes and navigate the child welfare system. Data suggests that abused and neglected children who are assigned a CASA Volunteer advocate are more likely to find a safe, permanent home, spend less time in foster care, have fewer moves between foster placements, perform better academically, receive the services they need and avoid re-entry into foster care.
The Pumpkin Festival features Jubal-Lee Farms, displaying pumpkins cultivated there.
“There will be all kinds of vendors including handmade crafts and your favorite commercial direct sales as well as food truck/vendors dishing out some of your favorite fall foods!” the event’s Facebook page says.
Jubal-Lee is owned and operated by John and Amber Abernathy. Jubal-Lee Farms uses organic farming methods and offers product at the local farmer’s markets along with having our own store open at times. Their address is 3176 County Road 446 in Collinsville. In addition to pumpkins, they are also currently selling kale, collards, squash, cucumbers, green tomatoes, zucchini, red tomatoes, okra and more.
Anyone interested in becoming a vendor at the Pumpkin Festival should fill out a Google Doc.
All vendor booths must be set up by 9 a.m. Saturday morning, with cart use only instead of driving vehicles in after Friday evening. No booths can be taken down before 5 p.m. Saturday evening. Each vendor is responsible for their own tents, tables and extension cords. The cost for vendor participation is $100 for commercial vendors, $75 for craft vendors, $150 for food trucks, $100 for snack vendors, and $25 for power. No refunds will be offered in the event of rain.
Promotional materials refer to the event as the “First Annual Pumpkin Festival” so we expect this to become a recurring early autumn event on Sand Mountain.
For more information, call Amanda at (256) 601-6095. To learn more about Jubal-Lee Farms, visit their Facebook Page.
