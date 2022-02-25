Major I-59 project to begin next week

The Alabama Department of Transportation will soon begin on a $44 million project to remove and reconstruct about 11 miles of Interstate 59 northbound between Reece City and Collinsville in Etowah and DeKalb counties.
Weather permitting, contractor Wiregrass Construction will begin work Monday, Feb. 28. The project is anticipated to be complete in summer 2024.
Motorists are advised to expect closure of the outside southbound lane south of Exit 205. Please expect delays and plan additional travel time or use alternate routes.
Initially, the contractor will build up the outside shoulder of the southbound roadway, widening it for two- way traffic, in preparation for closure and reconstruction of the northbound roadway. The project extends from south of the Stephens Gap Road overpass to south of Exit 205 (Alabama 68).
A separate, ongoing project to reconstruct about eight miles of I-59 northbound in Fort Payne at a cost of $25.2 million is expected to be complete later this year.
