The Collinsville Historical Association recently received approval for a $25,000 Resource Conservation and Development Council Grant to assist the Collinsville Museum Roof.
CHA members and local officials gathered last week for the presentation by Alabama’s Mountains, Rivers, and Valleys Executive Director Renona Seibert and DeKalb County Representative John Eason. Joining council representatives were members of the county legislative delegation.
The Collinsville Museum provides a historical display of Collinsville’s rich history and is toured by thousands of people each year. The awarded grant will allow the museum to stay in operation and keep Collinsville’s history preserved for future generations.
“We are very appreciative of Representative Ginny Shaver and Sen. Andrew Jones for all their support,” said Seibert. “RCD throughout northeast Alabama we can take grant funds and put them in communities to help projects like this that otherwise would
unfunded. It makes a huge difference.”
District 39 State Representative Ginny Shaver said because groups of students tour the museum, they were able to provide emergency funds from the education portion.
“I am happy we could get the funds to get the roof fixed and save the exhibit,” she said. “It was certainly a very bad situation, I am just happy to do my part.”
A grant was also awarded to help fund repairs of the Collinsville Cricket Theater ceiling.
District 10 Sen. Andrew Jones said the preservation of historical commodities such as the theater is important.
“Without our history, we lose meaning in life and that's what this museum serves to do just like the Cricket Theater next door,” he said. “I am glad we are able to help meet those needs with this check. I appreciate all yall do to keep things running and educate our children that come through here.”
Collinsville Mayor Johnny Traffanstedt took the opportunity to commend the CHA for all they do and all they have overcome.
The Alabama Mountains, Rivers & Valleys RC&D Council, formerly the Tennessee Valley RC&D Council, includes eight counties located along the Tennessee River in Northeast Alabama. These counties are Cullman, DeKalb, Jackson, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan.
