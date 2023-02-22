Fort Payne, AL (35967)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. Near record high temperatures. High 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.