You’re driving into Collinsville and you’re greeted by a sign that reads, “Home of the Collinsville Panthers.” That is true. But, it was once the home of another school, Gregory.

Gregory School was a segregated school for black students in Collinsville in grades one through twelve during the Jim Crow Era until 1968.

