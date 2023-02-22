You’re driving into Collinsville and you’re greeted by a sign that reads, “Home of the Collinsville Panthers.” That is true. But, it was once the home of another school, Gregory.
Gregory School was a segregated school for black students in Collinsville in grades one through twelve during the Jim Crow Era until 1968.
From the late 1800s to mid 1900s, segregation laws in the United States prohibited black children from attending school with white children.
According to the article “A Small Town With Two Schools” by members of the Collinsville Historical Association, in the early 1900’s white children primarily attended Collinsville College, a grade school in town while black children attended classes in their homes and black churches.
Those churches were Pleasant View Baptist Church and Collins Chapel United Methodist Church in Collinsville. Both churches are over 150 years old and remain active.
Things changed in 1919 when Sam Gregory, a local black farmer, made a contribution.
According to the article, Gregory sold two acres of land to a trustee group for $75 to build a public school for black children.
Little information about Sam Gregory’s personal life is documented, but Larry Appleton of Birmingham remembers a medium-toned, small-framed, red-headed man he called “Papa Sam.”
Appleton said his grandfather faced many challenges as a black man in the South.
Appleton said his grandfather believed black children could thrive academically with a little help.
“My grandfather Sam wanted to see the children of Collinsville be as much as their white counterparts that were around during that time,” Appleton said. “He had to work by the sweat of his brow. Therefore, he wanted to make it better for the people there in Collinsville.”
He added, “He had a vision of black children in Collinsville. My grandfather wanted black children to have a decent place to learn. “
Thus, the Collinsville Colored School was established in 1920. It is one of the first documented educational institutes for black people.
Many years later, the Collinsville Colored School burned down. The origin of the fire is unknown. The remains of the over 100-year-old building is located behind the home of a long-time Collinsville resident on what is now known as Gregory Avenue.
Black students returned to their homes and local churches to continue their education. But Sam Gregory helped once again.
According to “Gregory School History” by Andrew Clay Small, in 1940, Gregory donated more land for a new school for black children. The institute was relocated minutes away from the previous school and renamed “Gregory School” in his honor.
“He didn’t give up on black people, no matter what,” Appleton said. “He was selfless and had a ‘what’s mine is yours’ mentality. It all paid off in the end.”
But In 1948, tragedy struck again.
According to a statement written by Andrew Clay Small, a fire destroyed a massive portion of the school. Similar to the Collinsville Colored School, The origins of the fire remain unknown. The remains of the destroyed building are on a dead-end street in an area of Collinsville known as “The Hill.”
In the early 1960s, the DeKalb County Schools constructed a public schoolhouse for black children. According to Small’s statement, it contained 11 classrooms, a gym and was electronically heated.
The building was a significant breakthrough for the black community. Many often refer to it as the “new school” since it is the most recent and final building for Gregory School.
In 1962, the school officially opened, welcoming in several hundred black students. Many students were excited about this new chapter in the school’s history. Willie Susie Jackson, a 1962 graduate, said, “I was in my senior year when we moved to the new school, but it was good to know that we didn’t have to go from place to place anymore. We loved our school, and we finally had a place we could call home.”
Students bonded during after-school activities such as football, basketball and dance. But playing in the award-winning Gregory High School Marching Band was different.
Former band members said they got a thrill from playing tracks that reflected the black experience during the Civil Rights era. They performed renditions of hit songs such as “A Change is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke to “Say It Loud – I’m Black and I’m Proud” by James Brown.
For students like Mittie Jones, lead snare drummer and 1960 graduate of Gregory School, it was more than student involvement. It was a time to put aside their woes to play great music.
“Being a part of the band was one of my greatest memories while at Gregory,” Jones said, “I knew that when I picked up an instrument, I could put down everything else that was going on for just a moment and jam away.”
For 26 years, Gregory School was under the leadership of Andrew Clay Small, a native of Collinsville and a graduate of Alabama State University. He is often regarded as one of the most influential figures in the town’s history. There is even a bridge in Collinsville named after Small.
Gwendolyn Small-Johnson, daughter of Small and a 1967 graduate of Gregory School, resides in Greenville, S.C. Johnson attended the school during her father’s leadership. Her father fulfilled many roles because Gregory was a small school.
Johnson said Clay did everything from cleaning the school to chauffeuring athletes to practice and other sporting events. She said the principal was a substitute teacher at times and taught one of her history classes.
Johnson recalled one memorable moment of her father stepping up.
“We had a band presentation, but we had no uniforms,” Johnson said. “So the community got together and put blue stripes on white pants. My dad started to pitch in with that. He was up there on the sewing machine just sewing away.”
She added, “When my mother heard about it she said ‘Andy, that’s not what you are supposed to do, you’re the principal.’ But we thought it was good that he could participate in everything. My dad did it all.”
He had the help of 11 other black educators.
One of those instructors was Owen J. Ford, a native of Birmingham and a science and math teacher. He still lives in Collinsville with his wife of over 60 years, Frankie, and their family.
Ford said teaching at Gregory School was one of the best periods of his life. But there were some bumps along the way. He said the effects of racism during that time were the greatest challenge for black students and teachers.
“It was tough, but we did what we had to do,” Ford said. “We had very few resources and were not paid as much as the white educators because we were black. Our thoughts were not included in community decisions for educational matters, and we were giving second-handed materials.”
Ford said Gregory School received little to no funds from the board of education. He said black educators relied on support from each other and black teacher unions based in Montgomery and Birmingham.
Though there were challenges, Ford said black educators in Collinsville focused on what was truly important to them, educating black youth. Ford said that encouraged him.
“I had an intense love for education, and I saw so much potential in our students, “ Ford said. “I knew we were all that we had, so it motivated me to return every day and work harder and harder. The struggle made us close-knit, and we loved each other like family.”
It all came to a stretching halt when Gregory School closed in 1968 due to integration laws.
In 1954, during the landmark Brown vs. Board of Education case, the Supreme Court ruled that separate schools for different races were unequal and unlawful, legally ending the practice of public school segregation.
However, some school systems in Alabama did not integrate until years later.
This news that Gregory School would no longer exist was felt across town.
“When I got the call about Gregory closing, I was sad because it was my heritage,” said Jones. “I graduated and moved on with my life, but I always thought that Gregory would always be there.”
“I never thought I’ll see the day that Gregory would be gone,” Jackson said. “I could not believe it. It just felt like a bad dream.”
“I felt sorry for those kids when the school closed,” Ford said. “We were devastated. All we could think about is, ‘Where do we go from here?’”
Ford left the education field and worked various jobs in the Collinsville area.
Anthony Small hung up his hat as Gregory School’s principal and began serving as an assistant vice principal at Collinsville School, an all-white institution. Gregory School teachers such as Everneza Kurley and Beatrice Small Kemp also relocated to Collinsville School to continue teaching.
Some students from Gregory dropped out or transferred to other institutes. The remaining students integrated into Collinsville School. Mike Curtis made history as one of the first black students to integrate into Collinsville in 1968 during his sophomore year.
“At first, I didn’t like it, didn’t none of us like it,” Curtis said. “It was rough, it was hard because when we went there, we were lost. They would tell us where a class was, but we didn’t know where we were going, so it was hard on us. None of us wanted to leave Gregory High.”
But he said as time progressed, former Gregory School students persevered, and it got better.
“We said we’re going to fight it out, and we stuck it out,” Curtis said. “We were okay. That experience even changed my life and opened my eyes. We made friends with some of the white students. Some of them helped us out when we needed it.”
Curtis graduated from Collinsville School in 1971. He is now retired and lives in Centre.
Gregory School may have been closed for over 50 years, but its legacy is still alive.
Unlike most segregated schools in the south, the building that once housed black students and educators from Gregory have not been demolished. In fact, it has been the home of several businesses.
It is now a soul food restaurant named L&B Fun Place, owned by a local married couple, Brenda and Lawrence Williams. It is located at 247 Gregory Avenue. He attended Gregory School.
Many people who attended Gregory School remain in touch and share fond memories. For Owen Ford, reconnecting with former students feels good.
“Whenever I see some former students, we catch up and embrace each other. They are very successful, but they are still so humble, and it makes me proud, especially considering what all of us went through. Seeing them also takes me back to the good old days. Gregory will always be more than just a memory to many of us.”
There have been several class reunions and small gatherings for those who attended and taught at Gregory School. Though there has not been a class reunion since 2006, it hasn’t stopped people from remembering how much Gregory means to them.
“There was nothing like Gregory,” said Curtis. “We were the Gregory Tigers and proud of it. Gregory was one of a kind, and it was beautiful, trust me.”
