Collinsville fire claims a life

One person died in a house fire on March 23 in the Peak's Corner area of Collinsville.
Priscilla Ann Moore, a caregiver to the resident, Clemme Leroy Hendricks, was pronounced dead at the scene. Hendricks was transported to hospital via DeKalb Ambulance Service.
Peak's Corner fire units, as well as first responders from Collinsville, Pine Ridge and Hendrixville responded to the blaze around 7:48 p.m.
The Collinsville Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, DeKalb Ambulance Service and DeKalb County Coroner's Office also assisted.
Peak's Corner Fire Chief Robert Harris said the blaze was a fast-moving fire.
"I was on the scene within 10 minutes of the call and it was fully engulfed," he said. "There was a fatality, that's all I can confirm."
The case is now under the jurisdiction of the state fire marshal, who is investigating.
