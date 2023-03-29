Collinsville fire claims a life

One person died in a house fire on March 23 in the Peak's Corner area of Collinsville.

Priscilla Ann Moore, a caregiver to the resident, Clemme Leroy Hendricks, was pronounced dead at the scene. Hendricks was transported to hospital via DeKalb Ambulance Service.

