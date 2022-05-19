Meth trafficking disrupted by narcotics agents

A Trenton, Ga. man arrested for trafficking methamphetamine was sentenced to 92 months in federal prison.
Gordon Randall Bethune, 60, was arrested last November by the DeKalb County Narcotics and Interdiction Team during a traffic stop on Highway 11 near Sulphur Springs and charged with trafficking in an illegal drug, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. A federal grand jury issued an indictment a month later. Agents with the DeKalb County Narcotics Unit, Dade County (Ga.) Sheriff’s Office, North Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force and Federal Bureau of Investigation’s North Alabama Criminal Enterprise Task Force transferred him to U.S. Marshals for federal custody.
Bethune will be required to have another 36 months of supervised release after he completes the roughly eight-year sentence.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said the Narcotics Unit made another large bust, presumably unrelated to Bethune’s case, on May 16 as agents conducted a traffic stop in the area of Highway 68 and Interstate 59 in Collinsville. They confiscated approximately 55 grams of methamphetamine, 15 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.
Jacob Matthew Scott, 27 of Collinsville, and Krystle Nicole Croft, 36 of Dawson, were charged with trafficking in an illegal drug, second-degree possession of marijuana and for possessing drug paraphernalia.
"I would like to thank the FBI and our local and neighboring law enforcement agencies for their persistent and meticulous work,” Welden said. “It is amazing to have such good communication and a positive working relationship between agencies. Keeping this poison off of our streets and out of the hands of our children is our number one priority. God Bless!"
