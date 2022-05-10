Last week local businesses and industries gathered at Collinsville High School for its on-campus job fair opened to juniors and seniors.
A focus of the fair was to provide students access to a wide variety of employers with positions to fill.
Collinsville High School Principal Bradley Crawford said they talk about college and career readiness with students, and the event is part of that initiative.
“These are not just jobs, they are career opportunities,” he said of the many businesses and industries participating.
DeKalb County Schools Career Coach Valerie Arnold, who assisted Crawford with the job fair, said the event is a good way to end the year for seniors.
“There’s still so many of them who don’t have a plan,” she said. “Now, there’s twelve businesses here that are all hiring.”
Students had the opportunity to speak to employers, learn about career opportunities and experience aspects of hurting and securing a job.
“Wednesday’s event at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum was a huge success, and today has been as well,” said Arnold. “Mr. Crawford had been wanting to do this since last year and it was something he had been working on, that’s why we did a separate event.”
Among the businesses and industries represented were: GH Metal Solutions, Nucor-Vulcraft, Heil Environmental, Valley Joist, Koch Food, Heritage Wire Harness, The Children’s Place, Renfro, Harris Electric, Collinsville Healthcare and Rehab, KTH, PlayCore and NACC Workforce Development.
