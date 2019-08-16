Tomatoes are a staple in every southern garden. Put the time spent pruning, watering and fertilizing to good use as you spend time in the kitchen. Add tomato salad, stuffed tomatoes or Tomatoes Rockefeller to the summer menu.
Stuffed Tomatoes
6 medium tomatoes
1/2 cup chopped celery
1/2 cup chopped cucumber
1 tablespoon chopped green pepper
1 tablespoon chopped onion
3 hard cooked egg whites
1 hard-cooked egg
1/4 cup mayonnaise
Directions: Plunge tomatoes into boiling water to loosen skins; then take them out and remove the skins. Cut a slice from the top of each tomato and cut out seeds and part of the pulp. Turn the cut end down on paper towels and let them drain for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, chop the pulp into medium-size pieces. Add the celery, cucumber, green pepper, and onion and mix well. Chop egg and egg whites, and toss to distribute yolk. Add eggs to the tomato mixture and toss carefully. Add mayonnaise, a little at a time, and toss. Use only enough to moisten the ingredients. Spoon the tomato mixture into tomato shells and chill before serving. Makes 6 servings. To make Chicken Salad Tomatoes, follow directions to remove skins. Turn stem ends down and make 4-6 slits in the top of the tomato. Pull the tomato open and fill with chicken salad.
Macaroni and
Tomato Salad
1 cup mayonnaise
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon black pepper, or to taste
1/8 teaspoon red pepper, or to taste
4 cups cooked elbow macaroni
2 cups chopped tomatoes
1/4 cup chopped ripe olives
1/4 cup chopped green onions with tops
1/2 garlic clove, minced
1/2 cup chopped celery
1 cup grated Cheddar cheese
Directions: Combine the mayonnaise, salt and both peppers in a bowl and stir until blended. Combine all remaining ingredients except cheese in a large bowl. Toss lightly until evenly mixed. Add mayonnaise mixture to macaroni mixture and toss lightly. Cover and chill 8 hours or overnight. Makes 15 servings.
Fried Tomatoes
Wash, dry, and cut ripe or green tomatoes in slices. Dust each side with black pepper and all-purpose flour. Lightly sprinkle with salt; use as little salt as possible. Allow slices to dry some before frying. Brush a little vegetable oil in the bottom of a skillet and heat to medium. Place tomatoes in hot pan and brown. Turn, lower heat, and brown other side, allowing time for tomato slices to cook. Add drops of oil between slices if needed. Serve hot. One half of a medium tomato makes 1 serving.
Tomatoes Rockefeller
2 10-ounce packages frozen chopped spinach
4 medium-large tomatoes
1/2 cup dry bread crumbs
1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
2 tablespoons parsley
1/4 cup finely chopped green onion with tops
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon black pepper, or to taste
1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
1/4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
2 tablespoons skim milk (optional)
Butter-flavor vegetable cooking spray
Directions: Cook spinach as directed on package. Drain well. Wash tomatoes and cut in half crosswise. Combine bread crumbs, garlic powder, parsley, onion, salt, pepper, cheese Worcestershire sauce, and oil with spinach and mic well. If mixture is too dry, add enough milk to make it hold its shape. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray and arrange tomato halves on it with cut side up. Mound the spinach mixture on top of tomatoes. Bake at 375°F for 15 minutes.
Lori Wheeler is County Extension Coordinator.
