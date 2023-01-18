Rainsville will be getting a new firetruck this year, thanks to a $465,000 grant.
On Monday, the Rainsville City Council approved giving Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt the authority to sign the grant contract to be awarded towards the end of 2023. The city will be responsible for providing a maximum of 10% of the cost, with 5% going to the grant and the other 5% to the grant writer.
The city received a grant of $2,500 from State Rep. Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, and Rep. Steve Livingston, R- Scottsboro, to be used to purchase an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) for the Tom Bevill Center.
The council agreed to the city’s sponsorship of four PBR Bull Bash events at $500 each, totaling $2,000, and approved $1,000 for the Children’s Advocacy Center.
The council approved $1,700 to go toward the purchase of new infield material in the park from Southern Red Rock.
In other business, the council approved:
• Promotion of one full-time sanitation department employee,
• Posting of vacant full-time city positions on Jan. 31. These positions will be for one full-time sanitation clerk, one full-time spot in Parks and Recreation, and one full-time spot in Public Works,
• Fire department travel training for Chief Willimac Wright and firefighters Jake McClung, Thomas Blizzard, Joey Waldan and Michael Leath,
• Moving the second February city council meeting to Wednesday, Feb. 22, due to observance of President’s Day on the Feb. 20, and
• Giving the mayor authority to research and gather estimates on the costs to cut a new road and lay foundation for the future public works and sanitation building.
The next Rainsville City Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.