I know this has been an unusual year for all of us as we go through the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of our personal lives are impacted directly or indirectly by the virus. We have had to change our day-to-day personal lives to adapt to the changes necessary to try and stem the contagion. Most of our businesses have been adversely impacted and the tourism and hospitality industry has been especially hard hit worldwide, with closed borders, canceled festivals, concerts, fairs, sports, etc. It is almost as if we are just skipping this year, and in many cases of tourism events, we really are skipping the year.
Last year, DeKalb County posted its largest year ever in tourism. We had an 11.3% increase in lodging dollars collected in the county and nearly 10 million more dollars were spent by tourists in DeKalb County in 2019 than in 2018. Tourists spent right at 100 million dollars in DeKalb County last year, as reported by the state revenue office whom collects this data from all 67 Alabama counties. In order to be included in this number, visitors had to spend at least one night in a lodging facility. The numbers are derived from the cost of lodging and the lodging taxes paid. The state estimates a visitor’s total spend to include food, entertainment, attractions and fuel, all of which is factored from sales tax numbers.
This year is a whole different story. In March and April, our county was nearly devoid of visitors during the stay at home order. Most of our festivals and events have been canceled year to date and some of the fall ones, like Colorfest in Mentone, is canceled for this year. Most of our summer camps for boys and girls were canceled for this year, as was Alabama’s Fan Appreciation weekend and our Fort Payne Third Saturday Cruise-In was canceled for this season.
With all of this said, the annual World’s Longest Yard Sale this weekend is on, and during the last two months, our lodging has made a significant comeback fueled by the desire people have to get out and take some outdoor trips. So much so that our State Parks and Little River Canyon N. P. are reporting record numbers of visitors and the campgrounds and cabins have stayed booked. Visitors are coming here to enjoy our thousands and thousands of acres of public lands to enjoy social distancing in a beautiful scenic area. They like the fact we serve as a get-a-way from nearby cities, of which we are easy to get to by 11 million people that are less than 200 miles away. We make the perfect weekend destination. Due to this, our numbers of tourists and the dollars they are spending for lodging, food, attractions and general shopping has significantly helped our falling numbers early in the year.
Even though this year will by no means be a record, and perhaps it will be our worst year in tourism since the great recession of 2008 and 2009, our improvement in June, July and we hope through fall will allow us to recover some of the financial losses early in the year.
DeKalb Tourism suffered a double whammy with the loss due to flood of our office and visitor center on Easter night, April 12th. We have been operating out of home offices ever since and will continue to do so for a while.
DeKalb Tourism is available by phone-256-845-3957 or via the internet at www.visitlookoutmountain.com. We continue to provide all of our visitor and community support services, with the exception of our digital marquee and live visits to our visitor center.
— John Dersham is the president and CEO of DeKalb Tourism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.