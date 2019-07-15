Glen Fowler, of Dogtown, celebrated his 92nd birthday this weekend. Community members, leaders and friends gathered at Woody's Steakhouse Seafood and Grill to celebrate the birthday of the county's oldest United States Marine Corps veteran. Fowler is a member of the Northeast Alabama Marine Corps League Detachment 1404 in Fort Payne and an active beekeeper, for the last 84 years, at his home in Dogtown.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden presented Fowler with a plaque of appreciation for his 50 years of service to the Sheriff's Office Reserves.
