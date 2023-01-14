The Phillip Hamman Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution have named this year’s DAR Good Citizens.
One graduating senior from each of the nine high schools choosing to participate in DeKalb County will be honored Feb. 21 at a reception at Landmarks Hunt Hall in Fort Payne. The students are winners of the DAR Good Citizen Contest, and an overall winner for DeKalb County will be announced during the event.
At each school, the Good Citizen was chosen by the senior class and faculty. In addition to writing an essay, each winner submitted information regarding their participation in school, church and community activities.
The overall winner in DeKalb County compete in the district contest, the district winner will advance to the state level and the state winner will advance to the national competition.
SOPHIA GRACE WILLS
Collinsville High School
Sophia is the daughter of Cory Wills. Her school activities include, but are not limited to, holding leadership positions in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Teens Together, National Beta Club and Future Business Leader of America. Sophia was selected overall DeKalb County winner for the Voices of Democracy Scholarship. As a dual enrollment student, she has completed over 60 hours of college credit. Sophia enjoys playing softball, volleyball, basketball and cheerleading. She coordinated a Marine Toys for Tots fundraiser for the Collinsville Junior Class and a fundraiser for Loves Homeless Shelter in Gadsden. Summers have been busy for Sophia attending 4-H Camp and working for Kat’s Cleaning Service. Her hobbies include working out, reading, volunteering, playing sports and spending time with family and friends. After graduating from Collinsville High School and Northeast Alabama Community College simultaneously, Sophia plans to attend The University of Alabama, participating in the Minority Rural Health Scholars program and following with her studies in biomedical science.
MARY GRACE
MEADOWS
Cornerstone Christian Academy
Mary Grace is the daughter of J. Scott and Mary Elizabeth Meadows. She has excelled in numerous areas of her studies, such as advanced algebra II, Latin, history, English and physical science. As a member of Beta Club, Mary Grace has worked as a service project coordinator, secretary, group talent – 1st place winner and 2nd place - drawing in Division I. She, along with other Beta members, hosted a packing party for Operation Christmas Child and she participated with a local nonprofit organization giving furniture to those in need. As cheerleader for the CCA Eagles, Mary Grace serves as captain and has won numerous cheering awards. Through her church group, she gives assistance to displaced children and teens. She enjoys the art forms of pencil, watercolor, acrylic, and pen and ink. She will attend Northeast Alabama Community College and transfer to a university as she pursues her career goals.
ELLIE AMES GOGGANS
Fort Payne High School
Ellie is the daughter of Dana and Lana Goggans. Her activities consist of serving in the Key Club, Peer Helpers and Future Teachers of Alabama. Ellie is a dual enrollment student. She enjoys cheerleading and varsity track and field. Ellie’s special interests include education and training classes. School clubs have given her opportunities to serve others through participation in the Children’s Advocacy Center Dinner Play, Read Across America, pen pals and freshman orientation. Membership in the Peer Helpers organization has given Ellie various opportunities to assist other students with their assignments and give them encouragement to meet their goals. She is employed with the City of Fort Payne at the recreation center and city pool. As a member of Second Baptist Church, Ellie founded a special group for young adults. Future plans for her include studying at Northeast Alabama Community College and Jacksonville University.
KIRBY COOTS
Fyffe High School
Kirby is the daughter of Larry and Misty Coots. She is a member of multiple clubs and sports programs. Kirby has been elected to various class offices during her high school years and has held office in Beta Club. Memberships in clubs also include Fellowship of Christian Athletes, You Are Not Alone, Mental Health Awareness, Spanish Club and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. Kirby has received a variety awards including Junior Marshall, A-Honor Roll, and county and area volleyball. She has enjoyed serving on the Homecoming Committee. Hobbies include painting, reading, outdoor activities, sports, and spending time with family and friends. Kirby’s community service includes assisting with re-painting and cleaning the of school campus. Along with other Beta members, she purchases gifts for children at the Headstart Center. Kirby enjoys assisting her grandparents with their farm work. As an active member of Free Hill Baptist Church, she volunteers to work at neighboring churches with Vacation Bible School.
SARA BROOKLYN SMITH
Geraldine High School
Sarah is the daughter of Jeremy and Amy Smith. She is actively involved with and holds leadership roles in the Student Government Association, serves as senior class officer, co-editor of the Geraldine Hiltonian and was voted Homecoming Queen by the student body. As a Microsoft Office Specialist, Sara has received numerous awards. In addition, she is a member of Christians In Action, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Peer Helper. Volunteer work includes working with a new program, the Bulldog Pantry, providing food assistance to students and community members. At two local churches, Sara assists with Operation Christmas Child, coronavirus food distribution and Geraldine High School’s beautification committee. Her work experience includes child care service provider. Sara enjoys playing varsity basketball, golf and being a member of the dance team.
TAEGAN WILLOUGHBY
Ider High School
Taegan is the daughter of Jason Willoughby. She enjoys being an active member of the Beta Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Future Business Leaders of America, serving on the yearbook staff and working as a Peer Helper. Taegan has received numerous awards in English, geometry, physical science, and chemistry. She was named Jacksonville State University Emerging Leader and American Legion Auxiliary Girls State Delegate. In addition, Taegan has received awards as one of Ider’s top cheerleaders: Best Base Award, Superior Base Award and Best Leader Award. In her work through school clubs, Teagan has assisted with raising money for local charities and assisted in clean-up efforts. Extracurricular activities include scouting, 4-H Club, explorers, hobbies, and after school or summer jobs. She is active at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church where she participates in Operation Christmas Child each year. As a Beta member, Taegan has done landscaping projects at Ider School, painting and assisted teachers in various ways. After graduation, she plans to obtain a degree in biology at The University of Alabama in Birmingham, then continuing studies to become a Doctor of Optometry.
BRADEN ELIJAH
HAYMON
Plainview High School
Braden is the son of Brad and Kendra Haymon. Academically, he has been a member of the Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta and Future Christian Athletes. As a member of these clubs, Braden has participated in food and clothing drives to help with needs in his community. In addition, he has volunteered with the yearly fall festival at Plainview. Since seventh grade, Braden has been involved with the baseball program. As the team’s third baseman, he was awarded All County, All Area, and First Team All-State in Division 3A. Braden has worked diligently with Operation Christmas Child and volunteers with Vacation Bible School at his church. He works as a pharmacy technician at Haymon Drugs. In addition to his job, he assists with delivering yearly gifts to patients with special needs. “Miracle League” and DeKalb County STEM Camp are two avenues that give Braden opportunities to assist others. Brayden enjoys playing baseball, hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. After graduation, he plans to attend pharmacy school and serve his home town as a pharmacist.
SAVANNAH BROOKE ROPER
Sylvania High School
Savannah is the daughter of Dwight and Traci Roper. She has served as Beta Club chaplain, class president and SGA class representative. She is a dual enrollment student, works on the yearbook staff and has earned the Future Farmers of American GreenHand Degree. From seventh grade through her senior year, she has enjoyed playing volleyball, earning All Area and All County awards. Savannah was inducted into Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. Beginning in kindergarten, she has continuously been a student in the Indian Education program and this year Savannah worked as an Indian Expo Assistant. Currently, she is working in the internship program at TheraSport Physical Therapy. At Rainsville First Baptist Church, Savannah is active in Servant Saturdays, works with the Dream Team for Upwards Soccer and plays drums in the RFBC Youth Praise Band. Her future plans include studies at Northeast Alabama Community College, enrolling in a university’s kinesiology program and obtaining a doctorate degree in physical therapy.
EMMA PAYTON
HARRISON
Valley Head High School
Emma is the daughter of Richard and Christy Harrison. Her high school activities include a leadership position in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, she is the Senior Class President and editor of the yearbook, captain of the varsity cheer team and varsity basketball team. Awards bestowed to her include All American Cheerleader, All County Cheerleader, All County Basketball and second place in Future Business Leaders of America Broadcast Journalism. Extracurricular activities enjoyed by Emma include working with the worship team at church, cheer competition, Amateur Athletic Union basketball and doing volunteer work in the community with her school clubs. Emma’s future plans include attending the University of South Alabama, becoming a member of their cheer team and obtaining a master’s degree in sports medicine.
