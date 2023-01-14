The Phillip Hamman Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution have named this year’s DAR Good Citizens. 

One graduating senior from each of the nine high schools choosing to participate in DeKalb County will be honored Feb. 21 at a reception at Landmarks Hunt Hall in Fort Payne. The students are winners of the DAR Good Citizen Contest, and an overall winner for DeKalb County will be announced during the event.

