In the last couple weeks we have been busy with special things happening in our area that are tourism related.
Last week we hosted the Alabama House of Representatives for their fall retreat and caucus.
DeKalb Tourism gave a tour on two buses filled with Alabama House members and their spouses. I served as a step on guide on one bus and Randy Grider our DeKalb Tourism Chairman of the Board served as step on guide for the other bus. We visited Fort Payne, DeSoto S.P., DeSoto Falls, Mentone, Camp Laney, Little River Canyon and finished with the Alabama Fan Club and Museum where the boys from Fort Payne; Randy, Teddy and Jeff came down to host our tour of the newly renovated museum.
Later that evening a dinner reception was held at Cook Castle for our visitors. I’d like to thank House Leader Nathanial Ledbetter and his staff for choosing our area for this fun trip. Also a special thanks to the many volunteers who participated in this event.
This week we served as hosts to a new TV show called “Authentic America” which is on a new TV channel called “Circle” which is owned by the parent company of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. The hosts of the show are Nan and Charlie Kelly. Nan used to be on QVC and Prime Time Country. Charlie is a Grammy nominated musician in Nashville. The show is a travel show where they visit cool destinations, like ours, on motorcycles and they show scenery and major attractions.
They were here for three days, filming on Lookout Mt, at the Wildflower Café and at the Alabama Fan Club and Museum. Since the new show emanates from Nashville and owed by the Grand Ole Opry each episode will have music or music related stories. The Alabama boys, Randy, Teddy and Jeff met us there and each talked about their favorite items in their museum and they walked Nan and Charlie to that portion of the museum for their stories, they also were interviewed together. The “Circle” channel is not on the air yet. It will begin next year when the taping of pre recorded content is ready to air. It will be on most cable systems and on Dish and Direct TV. This episode will be serving as a great promotion for our area.
— John Dersham is president and CEO of DeKalb Tourism.
