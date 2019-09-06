Debra McKee-Fowler, whose likeness has been used on packaging of Little Debbie® snack cakes since 1960, will be the guest speaker this year at the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce Women in Business Luncheon to be held on September 17th.
Debra McKee-Fowler is a graduate of Southern Adventist University, receiving her Bachelors of History with a minor in Religion. She began working part-time for her family business, McKee Foods Corporation while in high school in many different departments. Today, she is Chairman of the Board of McKee Foods and Executive Vice President of the company. In addition, she is President of McKee Foods Transportation, LLC . There isn’t much Mrs. McKee-Fowler hasn’t done at McKee Foods - some previous titles include Vice President of Manufacturing, Vice President of Human Resources, Director of Transportation, Director of Human Resources, and Personnel Manager.
Mrs. McKee-Fowler has worked tirelessly to improve her community, serving as a member on the Board of Directors for United Way of Greater Chattanooga, Holbrook Indian School, Chattanooga Regional Manufacturing Association, Amazing Facts, and McKee Foods Corporation. Additionally, she has devoted time to serving on various other non-profit boards both civic and church related.
She enjoys gardening, outdoor activities, family time, fitness, and riding Harleys with her husband Randy. She is a member of the Collegedale Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
We hope you will join us in welcoming Debra McKee-Fowler on September 17th. Lunch will be served and we will also be recognizing local Women in Business. This year Amelia Landstreet will be honored as our Woman Owned Business of the year; Doris Hobbs will be honored as our Woman in Management and Jill Johnston as Woman in Community Leadership.
To reserve a seat or table, please visit www.fortpaynechamber.com. We look forward to seeing you on Sept. 17.
— Jennifer McCurdy is director of the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce. You can email her through the chamber’s website at fortpaynechamber.com.
