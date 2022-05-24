Lockwood named as Veteran Entrepreneur of the Year

Buddy Lockwood, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artemis Shielding LLC, has been selected as the 2022 Veteran Entrepreneur of the Year by The Catalyst Center for Business and Entrepreneurship.
Lockwood was selected from a long list of distinguished veteran business people from across the region as this year’s recipient.
“I am humbled and honored to be selected for this prestigious award. It’s exciting to see that so many men and women who have served our nation in the Armed Forces have gone on to become successful leaders in the civilian business community,” he said.
Director of Sales and Marketing Randall Ham added, “Buddy is the consummate leader. He leads from the front while allowing each member of our team the freedom to handle our individual areas of responsibility as we see best for the company.”
Artemis Shielding, headquartered in Fort Payne, was launched in 2016 with a vision to protect people and the world from the harmful effects of radiation.
Using their patented Nanotek™ lead-free technology, they are also able to accomplish their mission without traditional lead-based products which create a hazard to both people and the environment.
The Catalyst Center for Business and Entrepreneurship is a Huntsville Alabama based 501 (C) (3) non-profit that proudly serves entrepreneurs and small business owners in every stage of business. It aims to provide best-in-class coaching, in-demand services, and relevant programs to foster the success of small businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.