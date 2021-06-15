Chef says food is an expression of art

Matthew Williamson has been a resident of Ider and for the last five years and is the director, MPH Hospitality & Culinary Center at Chattanooga State Community College. His role in cultivating a love for the art of cooking has him creating curriculum and advising students on career paths available to them.
Williamson’s training to become a chef began in Austin, Texas at Le Cordon Bleu of Culinary Arts and is a 2006 graduate of the institution. With a degree in the culinary arts many doors are open to this much needed skill, which led him to working as a chef in various settings.
Williamson started his career in Texas working at restaurants and starting up his own food truck business. Eventually, he decided he wanted a life change and moved from Texas to North Carolina. There he procured employment as a manager at two bed and breakfast inns and at Hawkesdene, a wedding resort.
Eventually he decided to transition to education in his field of expertise.
“This has proven to be my niche,” said Williamson. “I view cooking as an expression of art. Art brings joy to people and also fellowship. It’s the center point of community, while providing nourishment.”
Love of creating dishes was instilled in him as a child while working in the kitchen with his mother and grandmother. “I come from a large family,” said Williamson. “Having a kitchen full of family all working together to create a meal was our family tradition, it’s where I learned to love cooking.”
While many chefs create foods that are tasty, the emphasis is not commonly on the health benefits and nourishment food brings to the table. Williamson’s focus is on delivering delicious food while providing health benefits.
Williamson and his family raise a garden and farm animals in an effort to encourage both his students and those he knows in the community to focus on the advantages healthy food brings to families. He plans to bring some of his farms produce to his classroom and instill in his students the benefits of wholesome foods.
“Teaching the farm to table concept is one of my favorite courses,” said Williamson.
Williamson said the difference between a cook and a chef is that a chef takes a leadership role.
“A chef is the orchestrator and brings an entire meal all together, while a cook is someone who works on the food line preparing food under the direction of a chef.”
While this talent he has developed has taken him far, he actually dreams of one day expressing himself through pen and paper.
“I’ve always wanted to be a writer,” said Williamson, “I haven’t given up on that dream.”
This father of five has many things on his plate, but says the passion he feels will carry him to where he wants to go.
Matthew’s Motto: “It has to be a passion for you to stick with it.”
— Marla Ballard’s Who's Who appears in the Times-Journal Wednesday and weekend editions.
