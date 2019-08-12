Landers McLarty Ford of Fort Payne, in partnership with the Friends of DeKalb County Animal Adoption Center, is hosting its first Adoptable Pets Event this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Richard Archer, general manager of Landers McLarty Ford, said this is their first Adoptable Pets event in Fort Payne.
“We are really passionate about our pets, we all have them, and we want to make it an every- year event,”Archer said.
Archer said the adopt a pet event started at the Landers McLarty Toyota dealership in Fayetteville, TN four years ago.
“Last year we placed nine dogs and two cats [in a home] at the Toyota store,” he said.
Archer said they partner with the local animal shelter who bring pets available for adoption to the event.
“It's more of a hands-on deal,” he said.
“It has nothing to do with selling cars; it's strictly 100 percent to try to help place some pups and cats to some good homes.”
Archer said they usually open the event for dogs and cats, but it depends on what the animal shelter has available.
“We will definitely have dogs, and the cats are usually the wild card depending on what they have,” he said.
Archer said they wanted a community activity, and this is both a way to assist the animal shelter and an “excellent opportunity for people who are looking for a pet.”
“It’s the one thing as a community we can all get behind,” he said.
Archer said these pets need good homes and he is hoping Fort Payne and the surrounding areas come out and help.
“If they haven’t been spayed or neutered, we are doing that too,” he said. “It’s part of the deal– you adopt a dog, and we will make sure they are spayed and neutered.”
Landers McLarty Ford will also be hosting a “Cutest Pet Contest” and the public is invited to bring along their “furry friend.”
“First place winner will receive $300, second place $200 and third place $100,” Archer said.
Archer said the only thing that’s in it for the dealership is getting people to come to be a part of this event.
“Bring your pets even if you do not want to adopt one,” he said. “It’s going to be a good time.”
Landers McLarty Ford of Fort Payne is located on 1916 Glenn Blvd SW.
