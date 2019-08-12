Adopt a pet event

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT TUESDAY... * HEAT INDEX VALUES...UP TO 109 DUE TO TEMPERATURES IN THE MID 90S, AND DEWPOINTS IN THE LOWER 70S. * TIMING...UNTIL 6 PM CDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...DANGEROUSLY HIGH TEMPERATURES AND HUMIDITY COULD QUICKLY CAUSE HEAT STRESS OR HEAT STROKE IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. * LOCATIONS...IN ALABAMA, JACKSON AND DEKALB COUNTIES. IN TENNESSEE, MOORE AND FRANKLIN TN COUNTIES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HEAT ADVISORY MEANS THAT A PERIOD OF HOT TEMPERATURES IS EXPECTED. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 911. &&