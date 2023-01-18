forward fortpayne

When you close your eyes and imagine Fort Payne in the year 2032, what do you see? What about the year 2042?

These are the questions City leaders seek answers to. Citizens will get their opportunity to plant a seed of thought during a Comprehensive Plan Public Meeting gathering at Little Ridge Intermediate School on Thursday, Jan. 19.

City leaders seek your opinion about Fort Payne's gameplan for the future

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.