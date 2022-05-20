Council expands tax abatement for Nucor Vulcraft

The Fort Payne City Council approved on Tuesday a modification of a previously approved tax abatement agreement with Nucor Vulcraft that reflects the company’s decision to make an additional $8 million in investments to its local operations.
Vulcraft Division Controller Stefanie Reeves addressed the Council, explaining “What we are doing is investing in our community where we’ve been a long time and we want to continue to provide jobs to members of the community. We appreciate your consideration of our investment.”
DeKalb County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Jimmy Durham said the City previously approved an abatement on a $4 million project.
“We all know Nucor, and we take them for granted on occasion, but they do so much for our community — not just through jobs and investment but through all of our civic activities. Presently, they have about a $150 million impact in our area. Just their payroll is about $49 million annually, so this is how important our industries are,” Durham said.
The cost to the City will be about $92,000 over 10 years, or about $9,000 a year, “but when you see the benefits that accrue from that, that’s quite an investment.”
The previous abatement was approved at a March 2021 Council meeting on a $4.8 million project to accommodate future expansion of their manufacturing operations in Fort Payne. The Council unanimously approved the modification of it. Such deals are frequently worked out by EDA with the City on behalf of large companies to assist them in making multi-million dollar investments in upgrades and updates.
The operation in Fort Payne was formerly M&S Steel Company before Vulcraft purchased it in 1964. Nucor has been around since 1906 and the transaction allowed it to meet the increasing demand for steel joists. In 1996, they surpassed Bethlehem Steel to become the No. 2 steel makers in the nation. Their corporate headquarters are in Charlotte, N.C. Locally, about 317 employees make fabricated metal structures, according to EDA’s industrial directory, joining Nucor’s 27,000 employees nationwide.
Nucor is presently America’s largest recycler and domestic steel producer in North America with the broadest and most diversified offerings in the U.S. market, and it was recenty ranked No. 1 in its industry in Fortune Magazine’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies in its industry.
The company set financial records in 2021 with net earnings of $6.83 billion and it was also their safest year on record.
Following the passage of the action, Durham took a moment to thank the Council for appointing him to the Fort Payne Board of Education, where he contributed to decisions such as hiring Jimmy Cunningham and Brian Jett as Superintendents.
“You’ve invested a lot in our schools and they are recognized all over the state as being excellent schools,” Durham said.
After 20 years of serving on the school board, the Council voted to appoint Randy McClung to succeed him for the next five-year term. Durham is presently the president of the school board.
