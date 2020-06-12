Rainsville Freedom Fest is set and ready for June 27. Gates open at 1:00 p.m. Bring the family for a day of fun entertainment.
This year’s is headline act is Little Texas.
The festival will have kids activities, music, car show, food and arts and craft vendors.
Car, truck and motorcycle show registration is from 3 until 4:30 with awards at 7:00 p.m.
Free kid’s activities to include, pony rides, face painting, photo booth, rock climbing wall, mechanical bull, Mr. Magical Balloon and more.
Live music beginning at 1:00 pm. Line up to include:
Erica Green, David Dawson & Hunter Kennamer, The Moore Sisters, Pardoned, Cross Roads, DJ-Chris Gray, Willie Underwood & Family and Little Texas takes the stage at 7:30 p.m.
Fireworks will be at 9:00 p.m. Bring folding chairs or blankets and enjoy the day.
Only service animals accompanying disabled individuals are allowed.
For additional information call the Rainsville Chamber of Commerce, 256-638-7800, or visit Rainsville Freedom Fest web site.
– Sandy Goff, director of Rainsville Chamber of Commerce
