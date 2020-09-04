Rainsville Girl Scout seeks donations

Rainsville Girl Scout, Regan Martin, has taken on a big project. She is working on her Silver Award, which is one of the highest honors in Girl Scouts. This project requires her to work a minimum of 50 hours on a project to help make a difference in her community. Reagan chose to collect clothing for those in need.
When asked what made her choose this project she said, “I went to an event like this, and I wanted to do one in my community.”
She is gathering donations of good used or new clothes to distribute to families who need a little help with clothing for the winter. These families will be able to come to her event and carry clothes home for their families. So far, Reagan has had 13 donations and is hoping to collect more, so that she can help more people.
The event will be held on Sunday, November 1, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Coal and Iron Building in Fort Payne. The address is 500 Gault Ave N, Fort Payne.
If you have clothing, shoes, or toys you would like to donate please contact Amie Martin via text at 256-630-9562 or email amiehmartin77@gmail.com.
