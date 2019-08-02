Fort Payne native wins oration contest

Allie Stanley, of Fort Payne, Alabama, is the 2019 National Winner of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) Joseph S. Rumbaugh Oration Contest. She began her journey by winning at the local SAR Little River Chapter oration competition and then winning at the SAR Alabama Society state oration competition. Stanley and her parents traveled to Costa Mesa, California, the location of the 2019 SAR National Congress for the national oration competition on July 6-8. There were 18 contestants from across the United States competing for cash or scholarship prizes. Stanley is the first national winner from the state of Alabama.
Each student’s five-to-six-minute speech (and accompanying manuscript) was judged based upon its composition, delivery, significance, and historical accuracy and relevance. The subject of Stanley’s speech was Thomas Paine’s “Common Sense”. She received a $6,000 scholarship that she will put toward her education at Auburn University.
Stanley is a 2019 graduate of Fort Payne High School. Her parents are Edwin and Kay-Kay Stanley.
The National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) invites all high school students (9th through 12th grades) interested in the American Revolution to participate in the Joseph S. Rumbaugh Historical Oration Contest. The contest is open to all students attending public, parochial, private or home school students in that same grade range. The preliminary rounds of the contest begin at the local level, students may potentially advance to the state or national levels where scholarships and cash prizes are awarded.
