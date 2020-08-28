As most of you know our visitor center was flooded on Easter evening April 12th. Our building is owned by the county and managed by the DeKalb County Commission, as are the other county-owned buildings.
It was the original intent of the commission to repair and refurbish our building and we would continue as a visitor center in that location.
Due to complications created by the flood and the fact our building is in a federally proclaimed flood zone, issues concerning insurance and potential flooding again and some new damage found in the heating and cooling systems, the commission decided to surplus the building. Due to its flood plain status anyone buying the building to replace our building with a new building would have to rework the land grade to elevate above the flood plain. When our area was developed originally it was not certified as a flood zone. Walgreen’s who built after the flood risk was established, built in accordance with the flood risk by elevating the land.
Despite the fact we will not be going back in our former building, the county will relocate us in the General Services building on Grand Ave. with the plan, in the works to ultimately build a new visitor center near the interstate. Visitor centers do best when they are easily accessible to people traveling the interstates who see our visitor center signs on the interstate and pull off to get travel information, use restrooms and ultimately to buy gas, eat and shop before continuing their journey. It gives us a chance to engage people on planning a vacation here at a later time. We equip them with travel guides and information along with a discussion about the great things to see, do, stay and explore in our beautiful county. We feel we have gotten a lot of people to come here on vacation that have never been here before. This is good because our growth in tourism numbers is dependent on new visitors and not only the ones who come as return visitors. Much of our marketing and advertising nationwide and worldwide is to not only to remind our former visitors to come back but also draw new first-time visitors.
Despite the fact we currently are working out of home offices, we are still available by phone at 256-845-3957, by social media platforms (Lookout Mountain Alabama) and via our very popular website www.visitlookoutmountain.com
I will update you as we progress through our changes.
On a positive note, during these very difficult times our visitor headcount and lodging occupancy rates have really done well in June and July considering Covid19 pandemic. It is because we are a leisure based outdoor destination full of outdoor experiences and the ability to social distance. Our cabin and campgrounds have done especially well and our parks are reporting record numbers. This is very good for the revenue coming into our area. We as an organization are promoting safety and health issues, too. We are asking visitors to follow state COVID-19 guidelines and to observe the CDC COVID-19 guidelines.
— John Dersham is the president and CEO of DeKalb Tourism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.