Hello again, hope everyone is coping with the COVID-19.
This past week, Gov. Kay Ivey allowed for partial reopening, however, we are far from economic recovery.
We are thankful that some of our specialty shops, and retail stores have reopened, however, needless to say, social distancing rules will be the norm for the foreseeable future.
Our local businesses need your support during this time, so with Mother’s Day this Sunday, remember to support local businesses. Remember “Shop Local”.
For a list of our Chamber members, visit the Rainsville Chamber of Commerce (rainsville.info) website, and follow us on face book. Please stay safe.
