On the night of April 12th 2020 our Visitor/information Center and our offices were flooded and nearly all content was destroyed, including furniture, computer systems, phone systems and prior printed documents, including a majority of our brochures and travel guides.
Our building is owned by DeKalb County and they are working with their insurance provider to begin reconstruction of the interior of our building. It may be several months before we can occupy this location again.
In the interim myself and staff, Kayla Worthey and Michele Wooden are working from our homes to provide as much support for our visitors, potential visitor’s and our communities here in DeKalb County.
At this time our company phone system does not work and we cannot receive calls on our information center phone numbers. We are updating our Website and Facebook page as usual. Please visit our website a www.visitlookoutmountain.com to request brochures, travel guides or took look for lodging or attractions and our calendar of events. You can reach out to us via our website. In addition, we are on Facebook at Lookout Mountain Alabama.
At this time, we do not have access to change the message on our digital marquee. This is done from a computer system that is disabled.
At this time not many things have been added to our calendar of events since most have been cancelled for the time being.
Please bear with us as we go through re-construction and are able to bring all of our services back in line.
Thank you for your support and for loving our beautiful are to live, work and visit. We can help you we can be reached via email at the following.
• John Dersham- dcta@tourdekalb.com
• Kayla Worthey- info@tourdekalb.com
• Michele Wooden- office@tourdekalb.com
— John Dersham is the president and CEO of DeKalb Tourism.
