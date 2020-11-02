I love fall, the colors, the cooler air, the feeling of being rejuvenated as we move into a new season with Halloween, Thanksgiving and the Christmas season approaching.
With Covid-19, this year has been our most different year in our lifetimes. Almost everything we normally do during this year has been canceled, changed, adapted differently; like college and professional sports. It has been a year of Zoom meetings instead of in person conferences and meetings. Most of our festivals and events have been canceled all year.
It has been very different for the tourist too. Our visitors are doing things differently as their choices to travel have been altered by the pandemic. International tourism is nonexistent this year, and much of the entertainment we typically travel to see has been canceled or postponed.
With this said, we still love to travel and we have adapted to going to places that fit our needs in a Covid19 Pandemic.
In the state of Alabama the success of tourism this year has been greatly influenced by the type of tourism each location typically offers. For example: cities like Huntsville, Birmingham, Montgomery and Mobile have lost their corporate and government travelers all year. They have lost their meeting and convention business all year. They have lost most of their major sports events all year. They are reporting as much as a 30 to 50 percent decline in their lodging numbers and visitor numbers year to date.
Locations that are more based on leisure tourism, like we are and the beaches have done very well from June on. March and April were dead everywhere in the midst’s of our “Stay at Home” order.
In our case, we began shifting our advertising and marketing strategy toward our scenic outdoor activities and attractions. We put an emphasis on following the Governors’ COVID policies and encouraging people to come here as a place to social distance, enjoy outdoor activities in locations with low traffic and plenty of fresh air. It worked!
All summer and now in the fall all of our cabins are staying rented, campgrounds are maxed and RV sales have gone through the roof. Hotels have mostly recovered their business too.
Typically our strategy is to promote overnight travel to DeKalb at times of special festivals and events. Since most all of them were canceled this year we changed our messaging to fit the changing landscape of our industry at the moment.
When is it all said and done we will not be equal to last year which was our best year in history with tourists spending just under 100 million dollars in DeKalb County with an overall 11.3% increase in lodging occupancy last year. This year we will end up down from last year by 10-15 percent but will remain vital and healthy with a year that we managed through and remained quite successful.
Our leaves will be peaking in color now through the next couple weeks and visitors love our falls here due to our beautiful diverse hardwood forests full of yellow, reds, oranges and copper browns. We have a lot to be thankful for here in DeKalb and our visitors love us.
I hope all of you who live in DeKalb County can get out and take a “daycation” right here in our county and enjoy our beautiful fall foliage.
— John Dersham is the president and CEO of DeKalb Tourism.
