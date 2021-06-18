Have you ever wanted to have a true voice in your community? A say so in some of the education and programming offered here? Here’s your chance! This time of year, the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service (ACES) asks citizens like you to help us by completing a survey that asks their opinion on such matters.
The survey only takes about 10 minutes to complete and really helps ACES in prioritizing their programming for the coming year. The answers you provide are anonymous. You can stop at any point in the survey and you may skip questions that you do not want to answer.
The link to the survey is: https://auburn.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_dgHYnPuxSmAYNYq
If you do not have access to a computer, we can mail you a hard copy to complete or you can come by our office and use one of our computers.
Your input is so vital. We want to know what you think is needed to meet the needs of the citizens of DeKalb County.
The history of ACES is a rich one with over a hundred years of history. Take a moment and let your voice be heard. Help us in directing our programming efforts to make ACES successful for another 100 years.
We are having an in-person and zoom grassroots meeting that you are invited to attend at 10:00 am on Thursday, July 15 at our office on Grand Ave. If you would like to attend and offer your input, we need you to please RSVP so that we have you a lunch reserved. Our phone # is 256-845-8595.
– Lori Wheeler is the DeKalb County Extension Coordinator.
