Hidden vegetables help the picky eat healthier

Can you keep a secret? Hiding vegetables in foods is a good way to get your loved ones to eat healthy, according to the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service.
“Vegetables are delicious, colorful, and healthy, but children aren’t going to go for them when they have other options. In fact, most adults skip the veggies when they can, making it tough to get your kids and yourself to eat enough of them,” says Stephanie Mantilla, founder of plantprosperous.com.
Mantilla suggests the following tips for “sneaking” veggies in popular dishes:
• Add pureed butternut squash and/or carrots to macaroni and cheese.
• Substitute pasta with zucchini noodles, spaghetti squash or chickpea noodles.
• Toss some grated zucchini or carrots into your favorite muffin recipe.
• Add pureed blackbeans to your next batch of brownies.
• Add pureed cauliflower to mashed potato and alfredo sauce recipes.
• Everyone is used to french fries and sweet potato fries, but other vegetables can also be tasty oven-fried treats, such as zucchini and eggplant and plantains.
• Chili is a perfect place to hide pureed carrots, peppers and zucchini.
• Blend veggies with fruits to make smoothies.
“Smoothies are a great source of nutrition and kids like them because they taste sweet,” Mantilla says. “You can use this to your advantage because you can add vegetables such as kale, broccoli and spinach without them realizing it.”
Mantilla recommends using an overripe spotted banana when making smoothies with greens.
“Those bananas are sweeter and you won’t taste the greens at all,” she says.
Try these tips and other hidden veggie recipes, such as Sneaky Mashed Potatoes and Hidden Ingredient Fudge Brownies from the Alabama Cooperative Extensions Service’s Eat Well Kitchen.
