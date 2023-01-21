Hidden vegetables help the picky eat healthier

Can you keep a secret? Hiding vegetables in foods is a good way to get your loved ones to eat healthy, according to the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service.

“Vegetables are delicious, colorful, and healthy, but children aren’t going to go for them when they have other options. In fact, most adults skip the veggies when they can, making it tough to get your kids and yourself to eat enough of them,” says Stephanie Mantilla, founder of plantprosperous.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.