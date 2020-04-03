DeKalb Tourism is following all Alabama state guidelines for COVID-19. Our visitor Center in Fort Payne is closed as are the state interstate welcome centers.
There will be a review at the end of April to see if we and other locations can or will reopen or a new date will be set at that time.
Our organization, which makes it living by promoting all of the wonderful things to see and do in DeKalb County, has to encourage people to do the opposite for awhile.
We are continuing to do some media ads and social media and some on line marketing.
Our approach now is to stay visible but encourage our visitors to think about us once COVID-19 stay at home and social distancing in guidelines have ended.
We want to stay visible, but at the same time ask people to stay at home, stay safe and healthy and come see us once the restrictions are lifted.
It is critical we all follow the state and federal guidelines.
They are in place to restrict contagion to as few people as possible and hopefully prevent the hospitals to be overloaded to the point they cannot give all patients all of the care needed to save their lives.
In the meantime, we are still available by phone and we are still mailing out travel guides and answering your questions about our beautiful area.
The sooner we all take the time to follow the CDC recommendations the sooner we can all get back to business.
Please protect yourself and your family and friends by not taking risks by getting into crowds or going to stores just to hang out.
It is recommended that shopping is to buy essential items and not just for browsing.
The fewer the number of people in any location, the safer it will be for all of us.
Please call us at 256-845-3957 for questions or you can visit our website at www.visitlookoutmountain.com
We at DeKalb Tourism wish you the best health and safety during these difficult times and get ready to enjoy our wonderful area again once our COVID-19 crisis has passed.
— John Dersham is the president and CEO of DeKalb Tourism.
