Using some basic tourism headcount formulas for special events, here are the numbers I came up with. Keep in mind these have a plus/minus variance of 15%.
I also used pictures to help determine crowd density.
Thursday night-no estimate or count.
Friday night main stage 450 to 700. This is lower than prior years perhaps due to there not being a broadly known headliner act.
Saturday, without night time Main Stage acts. 4,500 to 5,500. In comparing past years numbers and looking at pictures I felt the overall downtown daytime crowd was good and stayed consistent all day but density was not equal to several other years. I rank it as good but not the best attendance that we have had.
Saturday night Main Stage. I feel this was our best single night crowd in Boom Days history, exceeding the last three years which have all been great too. The expansion of the viewing area with the food and drink vendors being moved to the Dye Ditch parking lot helped our flow of people and crowd size management a whole lot. It was a very well attended evening. Looking at images and trying to count rows and number of people in rows was hard but I came up with 4,700 to 6,000 for the evening. I included people that were downtown on Gault at the same time.
Grand total all events: 9,650 to 12,200. This ranks the total in the top 4 of the Boom Days head counts I have done over my 11 years at Boom Days.
— John Dersham is president and CEO of DeKalb Tourism.
