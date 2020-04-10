In accordance with the office of the Governor and the state of Alabama Department of Travel and Tourism, we have suspended actively promoting travel statewide. We, in accordance with state law, support “Stay at Home” orders.
Although we are not currently promoting travel, please be advised that most lodging facilities in the state and in DeKalb County are open. This includes; hotels, motels, cabins, campgrounds and B&B’s.
DeSoto State Park is open as is their lodging.
State law allows these facilities as essential to be open primarily to accommodate displaced emergency workers, health and medical and those who have to be on the job.
To be safe, you can check our website at http://www.visitlookoutmountain.com for information about each lodging facility to contact them in advance for their status.
We look forward to the day when tourism and all other industries return to normal. Thanks for your patience and support of our state and national position concerning the health and safety of our population and the reduced spread of COVID-19.
• Please note: the DeKalb Tourism office and Information Center is currently closed. Please refer to our website above for information.
— John Dersham is the president and CEO of DeKalb Tourism.
