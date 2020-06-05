As most of you may know the DeKalb Tourism office and information/visitor center was flooded on Easter evening. We lost nearly all content, including travel guides, computer systems and furniture.
Myself and staff are currently working from our home offices and are doing all of our social media, website marketing, ad plans and distribution of travel guides via the mail.
The things we cannot do right now are as follows:
1- Greet our visitors at our visitor center and give them information and travel guides.
2- Our digital marquee is not usable until we return to our building where a computer interface with the sign is required.
Many tourism-related functions have been canceled to date for this year. The events that are upcoming and will still be held can be found on our website at www.visitlookoutmountain.com.
We also post events on our Lookout Mountain Alabama FaceBook page, and we send out a weekly mass email with the events on them.
*If you are involved in an event or responsible for it please make sure we know the status of your event, as we need to know about cancellations, date changes, time changes and any information you would like us to post.
At this time, all of our office phone lines are forwarded to us. You can still call us as usual.
Our brochures and travel guides are being mailing out as usual from our remote locations.
We do not have a date that we will return to our building, as repair has not begun awaiting final insurance considerations.
As you know, the tourism industry has been decimated by Covid-19 worldwide and travel worldwide has been greatly impacted. The good news is our economy is re-opening and travel has begun to pick up in our area and others. We do not look for a complete recovery in our industry due to long-term cancellations of major events associated with large gatherings.
If you need us, call 256-845-3957, or you can contact us through our website at www.visitlookoutmountain.com.
— John Dersham is the president and CEO of DeKalb Tourism.
