It is here, the World’s Longest Yard Sale

Fort Payne, AL (35967)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.