In this time of Covid19 we had serious concerns about the loss of visitors traveling on vacations. In March and April, tourism worldwide came to a near shutdown, as stay at home orders were in place all around the world. In many cases, tourism is still at a 10-year low if the destination relies on air travel, meetings and conferences, government and business travel, sports or group tours. Cities like Huntsville, Birmingham, Montgomery and Mobile are suffering a loss of 30 to 60 percent from their prior year’s tourism numbers.
A visitor is defined as anyone leaving their home to travel to a different destination to spend their money and time. In our industry the visitor must spend one night or more to be counted in our tourism industry numbers. We know many people from nearby locations are day trippers, and they are important also due to the money they are spending into our local economy while they are here. Visitors travel for leisure vacations, like most of our guests, or for business, conventions, symposiums, sports or festivals and group tours. The cities that have the highest content of visitors coming from the aforementioned are struggling the most, especially if they are heavily dependent on-air travel or international visitors. These destinations are the most negatively impacted. Leisure tourism destinations, like ours, are doing the best during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Here in DeKalb County, much like the Gulf Coast, our visitors are here for leisure travel. We, being an outdoor destination full of parks, natural wonders, campgrounds and rental cabins, have done especially well since June. We have carefully promoted our destination as a place to get away to an outdoor environment and enjoy nature and be able to social distance, yet still have a great time on vacation, by hiking, biking, kayaking, camping, fishing, sightseeing, all without fear of large crowds congested into one indoor location.
Despite the cancellation of nearly all of our fun summer and fall festivals and events, our cabins, campgrounds have stayed full, and we expect the same through our fall season. Hotels and motels have returned to near normal occupancy over the last several months.
We think we will continue this trend into next year and our marketing and advertising strategy will continue to feature our relaxed, outdoor environment with great small towns and cities that are relaxing to shop and eat in.
DeSoto State Park and Little River Canyon have both recorded record numbers of visitors this summer due to their outdoor offerings and RV sales have exploded as people just want to get away and enjoy themselves.
Please note DeKalb Tourism (www.visitlookoutmountain.com) has been and will continue to promote our destination in line with state and CDC guidelines. We encourage recommended health measures be honored by our visitors.
— John Dersham is the president and CEO of DeKalb Tourism.
